BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was arraigned Wednesday on sex trafficking and aggravated child rape charges, officials said.

James Corbett, 60, of Brockton, was arraigned in West Roxbury Boston Municipal Court on charges of trafficking a person uner 18 for sexual servitude, two counts of aggravated rape of a child, two counts of rape of a child, three counts of idecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child 14 or over, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Judge John McDonald set bail at $25,000 and also ordered Corbett to home confinement monitored by GPS if released, to have no contact with children under 16, and to surrender his passport and any firearms.

Corbett will return to court Dec. 22 for a probable cause hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Montgomery said the assaults occurred on the female victim between May 2018 and September 2024.

“These are extremely disturbing allegations involving repeated sexual abuse of a young female victim,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Our office will provide this young woman and her family all the support they need as the court process moves forward.”

