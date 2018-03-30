Boston firefighter arrested on drunken driving charges hours before retirement

BOSTON (WHDH) – A veteran Boston firefighter was arrested Thursday night on drunken driving charges just hours before he was slated to retire on Friday.

Sean Ingram was arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on charges of drunken driving (2nd offense), speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ingram had left the Bruins game at TD Garden and allegedly fled the scene of a crash on the Expressway and was driving at more than 70 miles per hour when state troopers caught up with him. According to a police report, Ingram stopped on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester, accelerated his car in reverse and slammed into a cruiser.

Ingram told troopers that he had been at the “Bruins game,” where he had “two drinks,” the police report said. He then allegedly became belligerent and referred to state troopers at the scene as “Nazis” and “Nazi scumbags.”

The police report also said that it took “several troopers to get him (Ingram) into handcuffs.”

“The Boston Fire Department takes these allegations very seriously. We will monitor this situation as it is adjudicated through the court system and take appropriate action if and when it is necessary,” Fire Commissioner Joseph E. Finn said in a statement.

Ingram had filed for retirement based on reaching the mandatory age of 65. It was to take effect as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

A judge ordered Ingram not to drive. He was released on $500 bail and is due back in court in June.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)