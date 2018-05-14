A Boston firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a minor last week has been ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

Firefighter Samuel Perez, who works at the Engine 10/Tower Ladder 3 company, was arrested while on duty Sunday after police say he had sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 12 and 16 this past Friday, according to court paperwork.

Perez has been working for the department for between five and six years and is currently on administrative leave, fire officials said.

He was arraigned Monday in South Boston District Court.

