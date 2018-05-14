Boston firefighter charged with child rape

BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a minor last week has been ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

Firefighter Samuel Perez Rosado, 38, who works at the Engine 10/Tower Ladder 3 company, was arrested while on duty Sunday after police say he had sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 12 and 16 this past Friday, according to court paperwork.

Perez Rosado has been working for the department for between five and six years and is currently on administrative leave, fire officials said.

He was arraigned Monday in South Boston District Court on charges of rape of a child and assault and battery, a spokesman for the Suffolk DA’s office said.

In a statement, Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said, “Firefighter Samuel Perez has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation. Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the sensitivity of the investigation, the Boston Fire Department is unable to provide any further comment on this matter.”

A knock Monday afternoon on the door of Perez Rosado’s West Roxbury home went unanswered. Neighbor Angela Mazza said she is shocked by the alarming allegations.

“I’m upset. I’m scared,” Mazza said. “I have two young children. Like I said, I thought this was a pretty safe neighborhood.”

In addition to setting bail at $50,000 cash, Judge Michael Bolden ordered that if Perez Rosado posts bail he must stay away from the alleged victim, stay away from any witnesses, surrender his passport, and surrender any firearms he may own.

He is due back in court June 13.

