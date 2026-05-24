BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter has died after falling from the third floor of a triple-decker that went up in flames in Dorchester on Saturday night.

Fire officials confirmed late Saturday that Firefighter Robert T. Kilduff died after being rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Robert T. Kilduff who tragically killed in the line of duty tonight at a 3 alarm fire on Treadway Road. May he rest in peace and always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/KC98FoG5o2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2026

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Treadway Road around 8:15 p.m. found heavy flames shooting through the roof of the house.

The fire burned through all three floors of the building before it was brought under control.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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