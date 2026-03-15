BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being injured while battling a blaze in Hyde Park.

Video from the scene showed flames spreading across the roof of a building on Westinghouse Plaza as fire officials ordered a second alarm.

The fire has since been brought under control.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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