BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being injured while battling a blaze in Hyde Park.

Video from the scene showed flames spreading across the roof of a building on Westinghouse Plaza as fire officials ordered a second alarm.

The fire has since been brought under control.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)