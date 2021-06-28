BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is “in good spirits” after she donated a kidney to her sister.

Firefighter Janice Parsons donated the kidney to her sister, Sara Kervin, who is also doing well, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“It is great to see Firefighter Janice Parsons and her sister Sara Kervin in good spirits,” the department wrote in a tweet. “Janice donated her kidney to her sister Sara, it was a successful surgery, and both are doing well. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!”

