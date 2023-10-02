BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital and 13 people are now displaced after a fast-moving blaze broke out in a vacant three-family home on Woodson Street on Monday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 52 Woodston St. around 5:25 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the rear of the building, which is currently under construction, according to Boston Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully.

The fire began to spread to the adjacent building at 56 Woodson St,, prompting a second and third alarm be ordered, fire officials said.

The fire burned through the rear porches and across the roof at 52 Woodson St., according to a post on the department’s X account.

Fire officials say an aggressive interior and exterior attack prevented the flames from spreading to a third home that was damaged by the extreme heat.

One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Six adults and 7 children were displaced at 56 Woodson St. The American Red Cross is now assisting them with housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire .1 FF. was transported @BOSTON_EMS with minor injuries. 52 Woolson was a vacant building under construction. 6 adults & 7 children were displaced at 56 Woolson @RedCrossMA help with housing. pic.twitter.com/QJOFhZnrZl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023

An aggressive interior and exterior attack helped to stop the fire from spreading to third building, but the extreme heat melted the siding at 20 Sutton Mattapan pic.twitter.com/9o0pBoweB9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023

The fire has burned through the rear porches & across the roof all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/pbIv8XvfSc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023

At approximately 5:25 heavy fire in a 3 family house in the rear of 52 Woodson st extending to the adjacent building at 56 Woodson a 2nd & 3rd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/B2YA0jqwgi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023

