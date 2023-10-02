BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital and 13 people are now displaced after a fast-moving blaze broke out in a vacant three-family home on Woodson Street on Monday morning, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 52 Woodston St. around 5:25 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the rear of the building, which is currently under construction, according to Boston Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully.
The fire began to spread to the adjacent building at 56 Woodson St,, prompting a second and third alarm be ordered, fire officials said.
The fire burned through the rear porches and across the roof at 52 Woodson St., according to a post on the department’s X account.
Fire officials say an aggressive interior and exterior attack prevented the flames from spreading to a third home that was damaged by the extreme heat.
One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Six adults and 7 children were displaced at 56 Woodson St. The American Red Cross is now assisting them with housing.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)