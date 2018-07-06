Boston firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

A Boston firefighter and U.S. Marine Corps veteran has died as the result of a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, officials said.

Justin D. Poitras, 31, was off-duty when he crashed his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries the next day, according to a press release issued Friday.

Poitras was appointed to the department in October 2016 and assigned to Engine Company 42.

Prior to joining the department, he served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom and received an honorable discharge.

In a statement, Boston fire said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, friends and the members of the Boston Fire Department as we mourn his loss.”