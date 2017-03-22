Boston firefighter charged with child rape

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - A member of the Boston Fire Department was in Barnstable District Court Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges related to the rape of a child.

Edward Kulik Jr., 56, of Centerville, faces three counts of rape of a child with force, three counts of rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

Kulik was arrested Tuesday and he posted $3,500 bail. A judge ordered him to stay away from all persons under the age of 16, mentoring programs, schools and the victim. He will also be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Massachusetts MENTORS confirmed that Kulik was a short-term foster parent from 2011 to 2013 and that they conducted background checks on him annually. The Department of Children and Families also confirmed that they are investigating.

According to Boston’s payroll records, Kulik is a lieutenant in the city’s fire department. Fire officials said Kulik is “going through the retirement process” and has not been active in recent months.

“These disturbing, serious allegations warrant our full attention, and the Boston Fire Department will monitor and take swift appropriate action if and when it’s necessary,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Kulik is due back in court on April 24.

