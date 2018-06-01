Boston firefighter reunites with child he rescued from burning home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter who rescued a little boy from a burning home in Roxbury Wednesday night received a big thank you from the family a day after the blaze.

The Boston Herald was on hand Thursday afternoon when Patrick Callahan met with Marilyn Abad and her 3-year-old son, Alexander, in Jamaica Plain, where they both thanked him and his colleagues for their heroics.

Callahan was among the Boston firefighters who responded to the fire at the Woodward Park Street triple-decker about 8:14 p.m. and successfully pulled Alexander from a window as smoke poured out of the home. A photo of the rescue was featured on the cover of the Herald the following day.

