BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a multi-family home in Roxbury.

Crews were called to the scene at 89 Monroe street around 2:45 p.m.where heavy flames were tearing through the third floor of the home.

The fire was knocked down around 3:15 p.m.

So far, there has been no word on any injuries or on what may have caused the fire to ignite.

The fire has extended to the attic area of the 3 1/2 story multi family building.a second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/s8nLkE5Jdl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2021

