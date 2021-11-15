BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a multi-family home in Roxbury.
Crews were called to the scene at 89 Monroe street around 2:45 p.m.where heavy flames were tearing through the third floor of the home.
The fire was knocked down around 3:15 p.m.
So far, there has been no word on any injuries or on what may have caused the fire to ignite.
