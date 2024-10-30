BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Dorchester Tuesday evening, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews responded to 128 Capen St. for a fire at a three-family home, the department said in a post on X.

The flames tore through the second and third floor of the building, fire officials said.

Just before 8 p.m., the department announced that the blaze had been knocked down. Firefighters remained on scene Tuesday night.

According to the fire department, 10 people have been displaced from the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

