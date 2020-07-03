Boston firefighters battle 2-alarm Mattapan blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a large fire that broke out early Friday morning in a multi-family home in Mattapan.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 1220 Blue Hill Ave. around 3 a.m. found the second- and third-floor rear porches engulfed in flames, according to the Boston Fire Department.

All of the residents were able to safely evacuate.

Fire officials say 18 people and a dog were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

@BostonFire at 2nd alarm at 1220 Blue Hill Ave. Second andThird floor rear porchs with heavy fire showing. All companies working pic.twitter.com/PqodANBX3L — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 3, 2020

Heavy fire knocked down from the 3 family occupied building in Mattapan . All residents safely evacuated . All companies working. pic.twitter.com/kUvYP4n7Ln — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 3, 2020

Fire at 1220 Blue Hill Ave knocked down. 2nd alarm companies making up. @COB_ONS on scene to assist displaced. @BOSTON_EMS , @bostonpolice , @nationalgridus all here in support & assistance. pic.twitter.com/SUKtBzZypU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 3, 2020

All companies making up at 1220 Blue Hill Av. Thank you to @BostonSparks for their support in rehabbing our firefighters. Damages est around $350,000. & 18 people & 1 dog displaced. BFD-FIU on scene to investigate. pic.twitter.com/yrQ88Z3jhv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 3, 2020

