Boston firefighters battle 2-alarm Mattapan blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a large fire that broke out early Friday morning in a multi-family home in Mattapan.
Crews responding to a reported fire at 1220 Blue Hill Ave. around 3 a.m. found the second- and third-floor rear porches engulfed in flames, according to the Boston Fire Department.
All of the residents were able to safely evacuate.
Fire officials say 18 people and a dog were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
