BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a fast-moving two-alarm blaze that broke out in a home in Mattapan on Saturday.

The fire at a home on River Street burned the home’s basement and first floor.

All of the occupants made it out safely.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

