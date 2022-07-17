BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Hyde Park Sunday morning, according to a tweet by the department.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., fire crews were called to Norton Street after a fire broke out at a multi-family building.

At approximately 7:10 heavy fire in the rear of 22 Norton St. Hyde Park. A second alarm was immediately ordered. pic.twitter.com/IGrLUynZBU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 17, 2022

According to the Boston Fire Department, the fire consumed the first two floors before spreading to the roof.

The white building was left blackened and charred as crews worked to feed a water hose close to the heart of the fire.

It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

