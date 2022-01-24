DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a second fire in as many days at the Ramada hotel in Dorchester on Monday.
Crews responding to a reported fire were able to contain the flames to one room, according to the Boston Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were called to the same hotel Sunday afternoon when the first fire broke out. Everyone in the building had to be evacuated as the hotel filled with smoke.
The building suffered a significant amount of water and smoke damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
