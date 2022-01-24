DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a second fire in as many days at the Ramada hotel in Dorchester on Monday.

Crews responding to a reported fire were able to contain the flames to one room, according to the Boston Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were called to the same hotel Sunday afternoon when the first fire broke out. Everyone in the building had to be evacuated as the hotel filled with smoke.

The building suffered a significant amount of water and smoke damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

Companies responded to the Ramada in Dorchester, this is the second fire there in as many days. There were no injuries to report , and the fire was contained to 1 unit. The cause is still under investigation. ⁦@ISDBoston⁩ will determine how many will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/Olmb98ABN3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 24, 2022

