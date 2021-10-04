BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to extinguish a fire that ignited inside a building in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood Monday night.

Crews responding to the scene on Kneeland Street around 7:30 p.m. rung a second alarm when they learned that multiple floors of the eight story steam plant building were involved, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

