BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to extinguish a fire that ignited inside a building in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood Monday night.
Crews responding to the scene on Kneeland Street around 7:30 p.m. rung a second alarm when they learned that multiple floors of the eight story steam plant building were involved, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation.
