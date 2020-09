BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large blaze at a Roxbury landscaping company Saturday.

Firefighters said mulch caught on fire at a Roxbury landscaping company.

Crews fought multiple fires at the yard and said it was difficult due to lack of fire hydrants.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)