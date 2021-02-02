Boston firefighters battle cold temperatures to extinguish Dorchester house fire

Credit: Boston Fire Dept.

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a Dorchester home went up in flames Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responding to the home on Glenway Street shortly before 6 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the back of the building, according to posts on the Boston Fire Department Twitter page.

All other residents were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

 

