Boston firefighters battle cold temperatures to extinguish Dorchester house fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a Dorchester home went up in flames Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responding to the home on Glenway Street shortly before 6 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the back of the building, according to posts on the Boston Fire Department Twitter page.

All other residents were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All companies working at 157 Glenway in Dorchester. They arrived to fire in the rear. One person transported with burns. All other residents out. pic.twitter.com/0TWFrdOMMj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 2, 2021

Fire knocked down at 157 Glenway St Dorchester. Extensive overhaul is underway. BFD-FIU on way to investigate cause. $125,000 estimated damages. pic.twitter.com/qx8HVnHofd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 2, 2021

