DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters remained on scene at a multistory building in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon, working to control a fire that sent heavy plumes of smoke blowing into the neighborhood.

In a tweet posted at 1:15 p.m., the Boston Fire Department stated that a second alarm had been ordered at the building on Cushion Avenue, where smoke could be seen flooding out of what appeared to be a basement area.

By 2:07 p.m., the department said the blaze had reached 4-alarm status. Flames had also burned through the building’s roof, according to officials.

The fire continues to travel through the building and has now burned through the roof pic.twitter.com/CAHt7YPuEx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

Images shared by officials showed crews battling the fire, pouring water into the basement and using ladders to get water into upper floors.

The Boston Fire Department said around 1:45 p.m. that crews on scene had gone through multiple bottles of air as part of their response.

Just before 2:30 p.m., fire officials said all firefighters had been ordered out of the building as crews continued to fight flames from the exterior.

No further information had been released as of around 2:30 p.m.

All Firefighters have been ordered out of the building, companies are attacking the fire from above with the Tower-10 multiple ladder pipes and deck guns. pic.twitter.com/p3fhEpitMt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

