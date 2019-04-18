Boston firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze at home in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out Thursday afternoon at a home in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Crews responding to a report of a building fire at the corner of Bowdoin and Dever streets found heavy flames shooting from the roof of a multi-story home and thick smoke consuming the area, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed several firefighters attacking the blaze from the ground and up on ladder trucks.

The fire has since been knocked down. Crews are overhauling the burned-out building.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Heavy fire knocked down all companies are overhauling pic.twitter.com/GuZdeDnV91 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 18, 2019

