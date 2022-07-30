BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters descended on a high-rise in Government Center for the second time in as many months after a fire broke out Saturday, according to the Boston Fire Department.

According to officials, the fire at 1 Congress Street spread across multiple floors, traveling through duct works and shafts. A fourth alarm was ordered shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Companies are chasing the fire on multiple floors in the high rise building. The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts . pic.twitter.com/eT4xdmbgpb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2022

Smoke could be seen pouring out the lower side of the building.

Was on a normal trip to the farmers market when I saw smoke coming out of the State Street building on Merrimac St… smoke was coming out of the lower side of the building. Boston Fire on scene now. @7News pic.twitter.com/OLlhvPfTu0 — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) July 30, 2022

Firefighters previously combated a five-alarm fire at the 43-story building in June.

The building is adjacent to Government Center Parking garage, where a deteriorated support column caused disruptions in to Green and Orange Line service in the area.

Boston police took to Twitter to advise travelers to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

Officials have not yet stated if anyone was hurt in the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)