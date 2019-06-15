Boston firefighters battling 9-alarm blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are battling a 9-alarm blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon in Dorchester.
Fire crews responding to a structure fire at a vacant building on Old Morton Street around 4:45 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames that spread to several nearby buildings.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
