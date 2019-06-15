Boston firefighters battling 9-alarm blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are battling a 9-alarm blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon in Dorchester.

Fire crews responding to a structure fire at a vacant building on Old Morton Street around 4:45 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames that spread to several nearby buildings.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy fire on a building on OldMorton St Dor . There are multiple exposures buildings on fire. This is now a 6 alarm pic.twitter.com/REjPR9xWhJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2019

