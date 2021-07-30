BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out on the seventh floor of a twelve-story building on Friday.

Crews responding to a reported fire in an apartment around 12:15 p.m. found smoke coming from a unit on the seventh floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

