BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out on the seventh floor of a twelve-story building on Friday.
Crews responding to a reported fire in an apartment around 12:15 p.m. found smoke coming from a unit on the seventh floor.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
