Boston firefighters battling massive 9-alarm blaze, 7 hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are battling a 9-alarm blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon in Dorchester.

Fire crews responding to a structure fire at a vacant building on Old Morton Street around 4:45 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames that spread up to seven buildings.

Some firefighters are receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Emergency crews say seven people have been taken to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Six people were evaluated on scene but declined to be taken to the hospital.

“Fully involved on the second, it’s two houses together there the house that was up. As I ran around there was a boom, probably a gas explosion it sounded like, and that’s when we got everything out of there,” said Scott Eisen, who lives near the fire.

Eisen, his wife, and their pets were able to get out of their home safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy fire on a building on OldMorton St Dor . There are multiple exposures buildings on fire. This is now a 6 alarm pic.twitter.com/REjPR9xWhJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2019

