Boston firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze at home in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out Wednesday evening at a home in Roslindale.

Crews responding to a two-story home at 4012 Washington St. about 6:05 p.m. found thick smoke billowing into the air and heavy fire showing at the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Upon arrival, fire officials say a second alarm was immediately ordered. The blaze has since been knocked down.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several fire trucks and dozens of firefighters working to overhaul the charred home.

One resident was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seven adults and three children were displaced.

The damage was estimated at $400,000, officials say.

No additional information was immediately available.

Response at 6:05pm to a building fire at 4012 Washington St. Roslindale. Heavy fire showing from the rear of a 2 story house. 2nd alarm ordered. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 17, 2019

