Boston firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are battling a 2-alarm house fire in Mattapan.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Hazelton Street around 6:45 a.m. Saturday found heavy fire showing from the first and second floors of an occupied 2.5-story building, according to fire officials.

No additional information was immediately available.

Companies continue to chase hot spots pic.twitter.com/ghS9KwRNJD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 15, 2021

At approximately 6:45 am heavy fire showing from floors 1,2 and to the roof of a 2/12 story building occupied building at 120 Hazelton St in Mattapan a second alarm was ordered . pic.twitter.com/I8f90E1vgl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 15, 2021

