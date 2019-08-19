Boston firefighters battling triple-decker blaze in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a triple-decker in Dorchester on Monday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 83 Homes Ave. around 6:30 a.m. could see fire coming from the third floor of the three-story, multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

Response at approximately 6:25 to a building fire at 83 Holmes Ave in Dorchester. There was fire showing on arrival, from the third floor of a 3 family occupied building extended to the roof. a second alarm ordered. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 19, 2019

