Boston firefighters brave cold to battle Dorchester fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were at the scene of a home in Dorchester after a fire broke out there on Friday night.

Crews responding to a fire on Roach Street just before midnight found smoke coming from a single family home and encountered frozen hydrants, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

A second alarm was ordered and Boston police and EMS arrived on scene to help keep firefighters safe and warm as they searched for unfrozen hydrants, fire officials said.

Four people and a dog were displaced from the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at $150,000, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

At around 23:45 companies went out to a fire at 9 Roach St. Dorchester . The single family home went 2 alarms when companies encountered frozen hydrants. 4people & 1 dog are displaced. Thankfully no injuries with ice being everywhere. Damages est around $150,000 pic.twitter.com/OpCMfigNU5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 30, 2021

Thank you to @BostonSparks , @BOSTON_EMS & @bostonpolice for working with us to stay warm, keep safe, & stare traffic around our waterlines while rushing to find unfrozen hydrants around fire at 9 Roach St , Dorchester. Team work makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/au8KjSUupn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 30, 2021

