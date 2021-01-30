Boston firefighters brave frigid conditions while battling Dorchester fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved brutal conditions while extinguishing a house fire in Boston on Friday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Roach Street just before midnight found smoke coming from a single-family home and encountered frozen hydrants, according to the Boston Fire Department.

A second alarm was ordered and Boston police and EMS worked to keep firefighters safe and warm as they searched for unfrozen hydrants, fire officials said.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The blaze caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

 

