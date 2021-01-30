Boston firefighters brave frigid conditions while battling Dorchester fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved brutal conditions while extinguishing a house fire in Boston on Friday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Roach Street just before midnight found smoke coming from a single-family home and encountered frozen hydrants, according to the Boston Fire Department.

A second alarm was ordered and Boston police and EMS worked to keep firefighters safe and warm as they searched for unfrozen hydrants, fire officials said.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The blaze caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At around 23:45 companies went out to a fire at 9 Roach St. Dorchester . The single family home went 2 alarms when companies encountered frozen hydrants. 4people & 1 dog are displaced. Thankfully no injuries with ice being everywhere. Damages est around $150,000 pic.twitter.com/OpCMfigNU5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 30, 2021

Thank you to @BostonSparks , @BOSTON_EMS & @bostonpolice for working with us to stay warm, keep safe, & stare traffic around our waterlines while rushing to find unfrozen hydrants around fire at 9 Roach St , Dorchester. Team work makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/au8KjSUupn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 30, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)