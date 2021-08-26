BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were evacuated from the East Boston firehouse Thursday after high levels of chemicals were detected.

An investigation is underway on Sumner Street where a Level 3 Hazmat situation was reported after high levels of Hydrogen cyanide and Hydrogen sulfate were reported, according to Deputy Chief Shaffer.

No one was hurt and no further details have been released so far.

Deputy Chief Shaffer briefs the media on the level 3 Hazmat at the Firehouse 239 Sumner St. East Boston. A report of high levels of Hydrogen cyanide and Hydrogen sulfate. The fire house has been evacuated, no injuries to report. Companies are investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/fJFf13F9Lp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 26, 2021

