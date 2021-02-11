Boston firefighters extinguish multi-alarm fire on Mattapan triple-decker

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rushed to the scene of a multi-alarm fire in Mattapan Thursday night.

Crews climbed on top of neighboring homes to try and prevent the large flames from spreading out from where they raged on the second and third floor porches of the Woodson Street home, according to a series of posts on the department’s Twitter page.

All companies are working at the third alarm on Woodson St. pic.twitter.com/VFdg8XLGJM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 12, 2021

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what may have ignited the fire.

