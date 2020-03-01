Boston firefighters extinguish South Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a fire that broke out at a multi-family house in South Boston home on Sunday, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a fire on East Eighth Street after 8:30 a.m. saw smoke coming from the third floor of a three-family home, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
The fire was extinguished and two residents were displaced, officials said.
Damages are estimated at $100,000 and no injuries were reported, according to officials.
