BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department honored the memory of the fallen Sunday with a ceremony in Jamaica Plain.

Community members, city, and state leaders gathered at Forest Hills Cemetery for a memorial service and a procession. Grave markers were decorated with floral wreaths in honor of fallen firefighters during the annual event, which honors their sacrifice, legacy, and service.

International Association of Firefighters President Edward Kelly said, “To remember the names, the faces, and the lives of those who wore this uniform and gave everything they had to protect this city. Men and women who didn’t hesitate to put themselves in harm’s way because that’s the oath they took and the promise they kept.”

Sunday’s event was the 132nd memorial Sunday in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)