Boston firefighters pull car from water in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews pulled an unoccupied car out of the water in Charlestown on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a submerged vehicle in the area of 257 Terminal St. about 2 p.m. determined that there was no one in the car and it wasn’t leaking gasoline or oil into the water, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

