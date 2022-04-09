BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters scrambled into action after a man fell between the walls at the Back Bay commuter rail station and became trapped on Saturday.

Officials say crews had to bust open part of a wall to pull the man to safety.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the man fell.

State troopers and Transit police officers assisted with the rescue operation.

A Tech Rescue,a man fell between the walls at the Back Bay ⁦@MBTA⁩ Commuter Rail. Companies had to breech the walls in order to get the person out . A coordinated effort by all agencies ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ ⁦⁦@MBTATransitPD⁩ great job !!! pic.twitter.com/RlLKkoXXBM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 9, 2022

