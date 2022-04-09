BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters scrambled into action after a man fell between the walls at the Back Bay commuter rail station and became trapped on Saturday.
Officials say crews had to bust open part of a wall to pull the man to safety.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the man fell.
State troopers and Transit police officers assisted with the rescue operation.
