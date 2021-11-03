BOSTON (WHDH) - A homeless man seeking shelter fell through the floor of an abandoned building in Boston on Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a call for a technical rescue in a building on Hampden Street in Roxbury found a man who was stuck inside, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Emergency crews were able to successfully pull then man to safety after deploying a ladder to reach him.

An investigation revealed that man became stuck when some of the building’s support systems failed.

There was no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Companies responded to a Technical rescue call in an abandoned building on Hampden St in Roxbury. Companies were able to remove a homeless man that became stuck when he tried to find shelter in a building with collapsed floors & failing support systems. pic.twitter.com/gxxD5TeatH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 3, 2021

