Boston firefighters rescue person trapped inside flaming elevator

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters raced to the rescue Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a person trapped inside a flaming elevator.

Crews arrived at the scene at 116 Newbury Street just before 2 p.m. and were able to free the person and extinguish the flames, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The victim was evaluated by EMS. There has been no word on their injuries at this time.

At approximately 1:50 a person was trapped in an elevator whose panel was on Fire at 116 Newbury St. Companies were able to extricate the victim, and put out the fire quickly .The victim who evaluated by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . pic.twitter.com/z9ICCSKtfY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 23, 2020

