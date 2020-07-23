Boston firefighters rescue person trapped inside flaming elevator

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters raced to the rescue Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a person trapped inside a flaming elevator.
Crews arrived at the scene at 116 Newbury Street just before 2 p.m. and were able to free the person and extinguish the flames, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The victim was evaluated by EMS. There has been no word on their injuries at this time.
