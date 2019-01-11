BOSTON (WHDH) — Red Line service was temporarily suspended on the Ashmont branch Friday morning after a person was hit by a train.

Fire crews responding to a report of a person stuck under a Red Line train at the MBTA’s Field Corner station about 8 a.m. helped free the victim, who was conscious and alert when they were taken to an area hospital.

Commuters were temporarily bused between JFK and Ashmont stations.

A technical rescue team was able to remove the person ,who was conscious and alert and was taken by Boston EMS . pic.twitter.com/DvKuj95tCe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 11, 2019

Approx 8:00 response to the Fields Corner MBTA for a report of a person under the Red Line train pic.twitter.com/WtaWhWM2xE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 11, 2019

