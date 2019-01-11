BOSTON (WHDH) — Red Line service was temporarily suspended on the Ashmont branch Friday morning after a person was hit by a train.
Fire crews responding to a report of a person stuck under a Red Line train at the MBTA’s Field Corner station about 8 a.m. helped free the victim, who was conscious and alert when they were taken to an area hospital.
Commuters were temporarily bused between JFK and Ashmont stations.
