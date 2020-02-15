Boston firefighters rescue woman, dog from icy pond in Franklin Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rescued a woman who fell through the ice in Franklin Park while going after her dog Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the park at 4:45 p.m. for reports of a woman who fell through the ice. The woman was stuck on an island when rescue companies arrived, officials said.

Technical Rescue team members in survival suits went into the water to get to the island, and used a boat to take the woman and dog to safety, officials said.

