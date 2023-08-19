BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rescued a woman who was injured when she fell 10 feet underground when the threshold of a building collapsed on Friday.

Crews responding to the collapse in the area of 428 Blue Hill Ave. extricated the person from the hollow sidewalk leading into the building. She was transported to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The area has been blocked off to prevent anyone else from falling in.

No additional information was immediately available.

Companies were able to extricate a person who fell approximately 10 feet when the threshold of the building collapsed at 428 Blue Hill Ave, a hollow sidewalk leading into the building. The person was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/zroNNMnZVb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 19, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)