Boston firefighters rescue woman who got stuck in ‘tarlike mud’ at Dorchester beach

Credit: Boston Fire Dept.

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rushed to rescue a woman who got stuck in “tarlike mud” at a Dorchester beach Tuesday afternoon.

Technical rescue crews were called to Malibu Beach help the distressed woman, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The crew used both land and water approaches and two of their own even got stuck in the muck.

No further details have been released.

 

 

