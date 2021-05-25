Boston firefighters rescue woman who got stuck in ‘tarlike mud’ at Dorchester beach

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rushed to rescue a woman who got stuck in “tarlike mud” at a Dorchester beach Tuesday afternoon.

Technical rescue crews were called to Malibu Beach help the distressed woman, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The crew used both land and water approaches and two of their own even got stuck in the muck.

No further details have been released.

Our Tech Rescue companies were called to help a distressed woman stuck in the tarlike mud at Malibu Beach in Dorchester. Crews worked a land vs water approach & were able to finally get her free as well as 2 of our own. Great work to get her to EMS for treatment & Decon our crew. pic.twitter.com/uxdTrDCoU9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2021

