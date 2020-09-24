Boston firefighters respond to 2-alarm house fire in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters responded to the scene of a 2-alarm house fire in Roxbury Thursday evening.
Upon their arrival, crews found smoke showing on all floors of the single-family home on Rockland Street.
There has been no word on any injuries.
At approx 6:30pm. @BostonFire companies arrived to smoke showing on all floors of a vacant 2.5 single family dwelling @ 10 Rockland St Roxbury. 2nd alarm struck right away. pic.twitter.com/YrvQwVNEcz
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 24, 2020
