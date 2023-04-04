DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters have been working in Dorchester to control a basement fire that sent heavy plumes of smoke blowing into the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet posted at 1:15 p.m., the Boston Fire Department stated that a second alarm had been ordered for a multistory building on Cushion Avenue, where smoke could be seen flooding out of what appeared to be a basement area.
By 1:42 p.m., the department said the blaze had reached 3-alarm status.
Images shared by officials showed multiple crews getting at the basement from different angles, working around debris on the property.
No further information has been released yet.
