DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters have been working in Dorchester to control a basement fire that sent heavy plumes of smoke blowing into the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 1:15 p.m., the Boston Fire Department stated that a second alarm had been ordered for a multistory building on Cushion Avenue, where smoke could be seen flooding out of what appeared to be a basement area.

A 2nd alarm has been ordered fire in the basement,heavy smoke conditions throughout the large building pic.twitter.com/i119aF9zna — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

By 1:42 p.m., the department said the blaze had reached 3-alarm status.

Images shared by officials showed multiple crews getting at the basement from different angles, working around debris on the property.

No further information has been released yet.

A 3rd alarm has been ordered companies have been going thru multiple air bottles battling the fire. An overhead picture from the Drone showing the heavy smoke from the building. pic.twitter.com/GZHolf2her — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)