Boston firefighters respond to partial building collapse in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to a partial building collapse in Boston’s South End late Wednesday night.

Crews responding to a five-story brick building at 23 Upton St. around 11 p.m. found part of the structure and a number of rear fire escapes that had crashed to the ground, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The building is unoccupied, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

A Tech-Rescue response for 5 story brick at 23 Upton St. This is a un occupied posted building. The rear fire escapes and part of the building has come down pic.twitter.com/xPRf5n7QtM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 2, 2020

