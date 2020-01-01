Boston firefighters respond to partial building collapse in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to a partial building collapse in Boston’s South End late Wednesday night.
Crews responding to a five-story brick building at 23 Upton St. around 11 p.m. found part of the structure and a number of rear fire escapes that had crashed to the ground, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The building is unoccupied, fire officials said.
There were no reported injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
