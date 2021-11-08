BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire firefighter who helped rescue people from a deadly blaze was taken to Mass General after suffering burns over a third of his body — and Boston firefighters are showing their support to a wounded brother.

Manchester Fire Captain Steve DesRuisseaux helped evacuate six people from a fast-moving fire at an apartment building Saturday night, with one woman dying in the blaze. DesRuisseaux suffered burns on more than a third of his body when his equipment got caught on a ladder during the rescue, and he was taken to Mass General.

Boston Firefighters Union President John Soares said he and other BFD members visited in DesRuisseaux in the hospital Monday and are helping his family stay at a local hotel room while he recovers.

“We just wanted to meet the family there and say ‘We’re here for you, what do you need?’” Soares said. “It’s just a unique bond, and it’s one of the best parts of being a firefighter. It’s the part that I love of being a firefighter, the fact that we can be there for each other.”

“That’s the part that makes me proudest, knowing that he did what we are all called to do. He got the call that night and he did it,” Soares said. “He took care of a family up there that he didn’t know, so in turn now it’s our turn to take care of a family we don’t know.”

