BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics victory parade caused problems for a group of Boston firefighters.

The president of the firefighters union posted pictures of people standing on vehicles during Friday’s parade, saying firefighters returned to the firehouse to find their cars damaged and vandalized.

City Councilor Ed Flynn is joining the union in asking anyone who was involved or knows who was to come forward.

