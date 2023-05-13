BOSTON (WHDH) - A workout class in Boston is giving back to help girls across the world who lost their mothers.

A fitness class for a cause was held in the Seaport on Saturday by local fitness guru Kelly Brabants as she led dozens of area women in a workout ahead of Mother’s Day.

All the proceeds from Saturday’s workout benefit Empower Her, a Massachusetts nonprofit that connects girls who have lost their mothers with mentors who have experienced that same loss.

The Brabants workout team has raised more than $350,000 for charity through events like these.

For more information visit: https://www.empoweringher.org/

