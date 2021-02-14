Boston florists report blooming business on Valentine’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - While the coronavirus pandemic may have prevented romantic get-togethers on Valentine’s Day, Boston florists said the holiday still gave them a big bump in business.

“I was very happy, this was the busiest we’ve been since March,” said Louis Lauria, president of Louis Barry Florist. “We did really well, we hardly have anything left.”

Lauria said roses and tulips were the biggest sellers for the holiday.

